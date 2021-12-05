Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

Jenny Weiss Photography

Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says winds of 80 mph are possible in some areas on Sunday. The National Weather Service defines wind speeds of 74 mph or more as 'hurricane force."

The Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT] road and travel information website as of 9 a.m. said Interstate 25 was closed to light, high profile vehicles from the Colorado State line to Wheatland. That same stretch of highway was also under an "extreme blow over risk" advisory.

Those same designations were in effect from the Cheyenne area to Walcott Junction on Interstate 80. As of early Sunday morning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service had recorded the following wind speeds:

May be an image of text that says 'Wind Reports (mph) 74 70 70 73 70 69 66 69 3 Ese Elk Mountain 11 Se Arlington 7 Nw Elk Mountain 7 Ese Arlington 2 Wnw Buford 2E Arlington 11 Wรw Warren Af Base 3 Nw Arlington 2 Wnw Buford 9 Ene Woods Landing data valid as 3 Nw Elk Mountain 13 Ne Centennial 12 Wsw Warren Af Base 1 Sse Bordeaux 1 Nnw Arlington 5 Nw Arlington 4 W Laramie 1 Ene Buford 65 67 66 65 65 63 63 63 63 Rawlins 60 2 w Gering Sun 04:47 am NWS Cheyenne 61 60'

