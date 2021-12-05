Strong Winds Blast SE Wyoming Highways, Prompting Restrictions

Significant parts of Interstates 80 and 25 were closed to light, high profile vehicles as 0f 9 am Sunday because of winds reaching in excess of 70 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says winds of 80 mph are possible in some areas on Sunday. The National Weather Service defines wind speeds of 74 mph or more as 'hurricane force."

The Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT] road and travel information website as of 9 a.m. said Interstate 25 was closed to light, high profile vehicles from the Colorado State line to Wheatland. That same stretch of highway was also under an "extreme blow over risk" advisory.

Those same designations were in effect from the Cheyenne area to Walcott Junction on Interstate 80. As of early Sunday morning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service had recorded the following wind speeds: