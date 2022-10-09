Blanco Brown is giving fans a sneak preview of what to expect from his newly-launched headlining tour with a very special performance video, premiering exclusively at The Boot today.

Earlier this week, the genre-bending talent kicked off his Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which will stop in cities across the U.S. through December. To mark the occasion, Brown teamed up with director Taylor Kelly to capture all the joyful magic and pulsating energy that flows from the stage during Brown's live shows. Watch below.

"Nobody's More Country" is the first taste of brand-new music from the 37-year-old musical innovator, created during his recovery from a near-fatal 2020 motorcycle accident. Blanco, who burst onto the music scene with his joyful 2019 viral hit "The Git Up," says he's grateful for the opportunity to return to the road and reconnect with fans for his first lengthy headlining trek.

"Growing up, if anyone had told me I’d be doing my own headlining tour, I never would have believed it," Blanco says. “It’s such an amazing feeling, hitting the road on the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. I’m excited to get to present my own show and connect with my fans in my own way. It’s go time!!!”

A full list of Monster Energy Outbreak Tour dates can be found below. Additional ticketing information is available here. Keep up with Blanco Brown by following him on Instagram and TikTok, or listening via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube.

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: Blanco Brown Tour Dates:

Oct. 7 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud

Oct. 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Oct. 14 - Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

Oct. 15 - West Chester, Ohio @ Lori’s Roadhouse Live

Oct. 20 - Sauget, Ill. @ Pop’s Concert Venue

Oct. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Nov. 3 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

Nov. 4 - Worcester, Mass. @ Off The Rails

Nov. 5 - Jersey City, N.J. @ White Eagle Hall

Nov. 9 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Nov. 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Loft at Center Stage Theater

Nov. 11 - Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch

Dec. 1 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Dec. 2 - Chicago, Ill. @ Joe’s Bar

Dec. 3 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center