Bottoms Up! Wyoming Whiskey Teams Up With Mule Deer Foundation

Living in Wyoming, we know that conservation is very important to the wildlife and the beautiful nature that we're known for. It's really cool that Wyoming Whiskey has teamed up with the Mule Deer Foundation to help further the conservation of mule deer here in the Cowboy State. It's also a great way to get people on board with a special selection just for the Mule Deer Foundation.

About The Mule Deer Foundation

The Mule Deer Foundation is the only conservation group in North America dedicated to restoring, improving, and protecting mule deer and black-tailed deer and their habitat, with a focus on science and program efficiency. Our conservation programs combined with our grassroots support are the foundation of who we are as an organization. We are committed to sustaining our western deer populations by ensuring quality habitat in the areas deer need on a daily, seasonal, and yearly basis.

How Wyoming Whiskey Is Helping Out

Wyoming Whiskey has allowed the Mule Deer Foundation to select their own barrel and have a limited short-run of their whiskey with the Mule Deer Foundation's own label.

How Do You Get Your Hands On One Of These Bottles?

You have to bid on it at a Mule Deer Foundation Banquet. That makes sense since they want to be able to get the most bang for your buck.

Want To Learn More About The Process Of How It's Made In Wyoming And Their Personal Whiskey Story?

I found a video on YouTube that shows the team from the Mule Deer Foundation picking their barrel and learning about the whiskey itself. It's pretty interesting, I grew up in Kentucky and didn't know that the colder temps here kind of stall the whiskey-making process.