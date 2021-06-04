This weekend, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne will benefit from every vehicle that is sold at a new 'Summer Kick-Off Appraisal and Buying Event'. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne has teamed up with Spradley Barr Motors for the first event of its kind that will take place tomorrow, Saturday, June 5th.

For every vehicle that is purchased or sold at tomorrow's event, Spradley Barr Motors will donate $100 to the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne. The event will be complete with numerous fun festivities such as a free BBQ, car wash, vehicle appraisal, as well as an inspection. Top dollar will be offered on all vehicles throughout as there will be national buyers on site for the duration of the event.

According to ShortGo, the 'Summer Kick-Off Appraisal and Buying Event' will be certain to have something for everyone with a large selection that will feature cars, trucks, and SUVs . All transactions must start on Saturday, June 5th at the one-day event in order to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne. If you are in the market for a vehicle or if you are someone who is looking to sell, this is the place you need to be on Saturday, June 5th, especially since you can also support a deserving local charity while doing so.

The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne serves those in the age range of 6 to 18 from their clubhouse in South Cheyenne. As stated on their website, the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne is 'to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.'

The event will be happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Spradley Barr Motors, located at 2200 Westland Road in Cheyenne. See you there!