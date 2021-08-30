BREAKING: Chambers named Wyoming’s starting QB

LARAMIE -- After the Cowboys' final scrimmage of fall camp, Craig Bohl said Sean Chambers put on maybe the best performance he'd seen in his three-plus years on campus.

"He looked like a quarterback out there," Wyoming's eighth-year head coach said about the redshirt sophomore.

Monday, Bohl once again put his faith in the California product, handing over the reins of the Cowboys' offense to Chambers for the third consecutive season.

"I think he really worked on his fundamentals during the course of this last year," Bohl said during his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. "He cleaned up some things fundamentally. What a lot of times we don't realize is he didn't have an opportunity to practice a whole lot. You know, he missed a whole year there."

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound signal caller was twisted violently to the turf in Reno in the team's opener last October. A broken leg would claim Chambers' season just three plays in. It was the third straight time a year-ending leg injury would cost the Cowboys' quarterback, who is still listed as a redshirt sophomore despite being in Laramie for his fourth year.

He knows this Saturday, in front of a possible sellout crowd inside War Memorial Stadium, this isn't just an ordinary assignment.

"I think that emotions are going to be running pretty high," Chambers said. "I mean, it's going to be really sweet just to go back out there in front of the fans and play again. It's going to be really cool just to go suit up and go throw the uniform on and go out there and play. So, they're going to be running pretty hard on Saturday."

Chambers has proven over a brief 13-game career in Laramie that he can be one of the most dynamic runners in the Mountain West. On just 149 carries, he has amassed 900 yards on the ground. He has also scored a dozen touchdowns with his legs.

It's inconsistencies in the passing game -- coupled with injuries -- that nearly cost him the starting job. Chambers has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, to go along with just three interceptions.

More importantly, he's 9-4 as a starter.

Levi Williams is slated as the back-up quarterback on Bohl's initial depth chart of the season despite starting five of the Cowboys' six games during the 2020 campaign. The Canyon Lake, Texas product completed less than 50% of his passes and tossed a single touchdown pass last fall. However, Williams did score six rushing touchdowns for the Cowboys while battling a right shoulder injury he sustained in a Week 2 win over Hawaii.

Before last season, Bohl said Chambers would start but Williams would play. He didn't quite go that far this time around, but did say the redshirt freshman could see some time.

"You may see Levi in the game some but right now we've declared Sean is our starter," Bohl said, adding that the staff is comfortable with both quarterbacks under center. "I think (Chambers) had a good fall camp but I do not want to minimize Levi's progression. He's really improved, as well."

Chambers said there is little time to celebrate his latest promotion. Montana State -- and Brent Vigen, the coach who recruited him to UW -- is coming to town in five days.

"It's time for the game, there's no time for celebration," he said. "... It's time to get to work."

Fellow team captain Chad Muma said all throughout camp there was something different about Chambers. Whether it was the way he worked in the weight room or orchestrated Tim Polasek's new offense, Wyoming's middle linebacker said he is proud of his friend.

"It's been nice being able to go out there and see the confidence he's had throwing the ball and leading the offense," Muma said. "Congrats to Sean. We're excited to see what he can do for us."

