Chambers named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming quarterback Sean Chambers has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch list.

The Golden Arm Award, presented annually to the top upperclassmen quarterback by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation encapsulates all that is positive in college sports.

The award acknowledges performance on the field for sure, but it goes beyond completion percentage and touchdown strikes. The award values character, citizenship, integrity and those who honor the game.

Get our free mobile app

Chambers appeared in one game last season before missing the rest of the campaign with an injury. Wyoming is 9-4 in games started by Chambers.

In 2019, Chambers appeared in eight games for the Pokes with eight starts. He led the Pokes in passing last season with 915 yards with seven touchdown passes. He also ranked second on the team rushing for 567 yards, as he rushed for 6.3 yards per carry. He threw for 92 yards and rushed for 120 yards in the win over Missouri in the home opener. He threw for a career-high 193 yards against Tulsa.

Chambers rushed for 102 yards and threw for 124 yards against UNLV. In that contest against UNLV, Chambers rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two scores. He also rushed for 117 yards against New Mexico finishing his season with three 100-yard rushing contests.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Giving life to the commitment to give back, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc. and presenting sponsor A. O. Smith continue to promote football on all levels by providing financial aid to deserving young scholar athletes. A. O. Smith is committed to creating innovative solutions that set new standards for their industry.

Sharing a tradition of innovation with Johnny Unitas, who invented football’s two-minute drill, A. O. Smith has been an innovator in its industry for more than a century. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single-source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation.

The learn more about the 2021 Watch List and to watch the full reveal, please visit: 2021 Watch List Unveil. For more information on the Golden Arm Award, please visit: Golden Arm Award. Additionally, follow the conversation throughout the college football season on Twitter, @GoldenArmAward, and use the hashtags #GoldenArmAward and #InnovationLeaders.

Sponsors of the Golden Arm Award Presented by A. O. Smith Corporation include: MedStar Sports Medicine, The Babe Ruth Museum, Century Engineering, Comcast, Dunbar Security Solutions, Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore, Haddock Investments, Harvey Agency, HMS Insurance Associates, Inc., Milwaukee Tool, PSAV,TRAY, AE2 Creative, Wolf Professional Security, and ZBest Executive & Global Transportation Services.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial water heaters. A. O. Smith offers its customers an additional advantage in that the company designs, builds, distributes and supports the world’s broadest and deepest line of residential and commercial water heaters, as well as commercial boilers. This single source concept simplifies ordering, installation and service and is backed by 80 years of research and innovation. For the most up-to-date A. O. Smith news, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and visit http://www.hotwater.com/.

* University of Wyoming press release