BREAKING: Titus Swen dismissed from Wyoming football program

LARAMIE -- Titus Swen is no longer a member of the University of Wyoming football team.

UW head coach Craig Bohl announced Monday, through a press release, the junior running back has been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules. Swen will remain on scholarship until the end of the fall semester so he can complete his classes.

"Titus Swen’s personal conduct is below the standard necessary to be a member of Cowboy Football,” said Bohl in a prepared statement.

When reached for comment, Swen said, "Live life regardless, Go Pokes," referring to his motto and clothing line.

Swen has eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in last Friday night's loss at Fresno State, becoming the 12th running back in school history to accomplish that feat. Swen also cracked Wyoming's Top-10 career rushing list with 2,173 yards on the ground.

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound Fort Worth, Texas, native burst on the scene during the 2019 season, rolling up 337 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. Swen gashed UNLV for 136 yards on just 14 carries for his lone 100-yard game.

Swen opted out of the 2020 campaign due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Both of his parents work in the medical field and his father, Christopher Swen, battled the effects of the virus himself for months.

The former three-star recruit from Eaton High School returned in 2021 and served in a reserve role behind Xazavian Valladay. Still, Swen had his most productive season, racking up 737 rushing yards on 124 attempts. That's an average of nearly six yards per carry and he added a team-high seven touchdowns.

In a late November game in Logan, Utah, Swen saved his best game for when the Cowboys needed it most. He ran around, through and past Utah State to the tune of a career-best 169 yards on just 15 carries. He tied a school record with a 98-yard touchdown run in the 44-17 upset of the eventual Mountain West champions. With the win, UW became bowl eligible and went on to knock off Kent State 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

This season was Swen's first opportunity to be the program's lead back.

After rushing for 98 yards in a season-opening loss at Illinois, Swen suffered bruised ribs that would hamper his production throughout the first half of the schedule. He finally broke the 100-yard mark in a 17-14 upset of Air Force in mid-September and added a 160-yard effort against Utah State a month later.

With a chance to take over the top spot in the Mountain Division on Nov. 19 against visiting Boise State, Swen put up his biggest numbers yet, rushing for 212 yards against the Broncos in a heartbreaking 20-17 loss inside a frigid War Memorial Stadium. That included an 83-yard touchdown run against the top rushing defense in the conference.

After that setback, Swen was seen slamming his helmet down in frustration near the north goal line. Starting right tackle Frank Crum was asked about that show of emotion postgame.

"He had a great day rushing again and we're all competitors, man," the junior said prior to the season finale. "The margins are very slim for winning and losing and guys just want to win at whatever cost it is. You know, guys' emotions come out because they're putting their all on the line and it's hard when it doesn't go your way. It's just a reflection of how much guys care and want to win."

Swen capped his Wyoming career with 75 yards on 24 carries in a 30-0 blanking last Friday night at Fresno State. He was not made available to the media during the week or postgame.

