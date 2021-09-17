Brett Eldredge is bringing the festive cheer early this year with “Mr. Christmas,” the title track of his upcoming new holiday album. The country star shared the brand-new song, as well as album details and plans for a Christmastime tour, on Friday (Sept. 17).

Penned by Eldredge and Ross Copperman, "Mr. Christmas" features the country star’s signature croons and a Frank Sinatra-esque delivery. “Call me Mr. Christmas / I'll make your spirit bright / I'll dry your eyes with candy skies / And warm, cheery delight,” Eldredge sings over a euphoric, jazzy melody.

Due out on Oct. 22, Mr. Christmas is available for pre-order now on Eldredge's official website. The record follows his first holiday album, Glow, originally released in 2016 and then re-released as a deluxe album in 2018 with five additional tracks, including “Sleigh Ride” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”

"This album is so much fun and full of joy and magic ...," Eldredge says in a press release. "We captured that nostalgic, classic feel that Christmas brings and mixed it with the soulful side of my music influences. It’s got a lot of heart and magic — it’s a special one for people to hear.”

To celebrate the release of Mr. Christmas, Eldredge will revive his Glow Live Tour in 2021. From Nov. 13-Dec. 18, he'll play nine concerts in Las Vegas, Nev.; Nashville, Tenn.; Boston, Mass.; New York City and Chicago, Ill., with two shows planned in each city except Vegas. Details are available at BrettEldredge.com.

“Getting to take Glow Live on the road again after unfortunately having to miss it last year gives me so much joy, especially knowing that this tour and this music could bring a lot of joy to a lot of people that need it right now,” Eldredge says. “My hope is that attending these shows with friends and family can be a tradition people look forward to every year for many years to come. I cannot wait to get back out there because performing these songs makes me so happy, and I just hope to share that feeling with everyone in the audience as well.”

Eldredge recently hit the road for his 2021 Good Day Tour, which will run through early November and then pick back up in Europe in Spring 2022. The trek is named for a song on his most recent studio album, 2020's Sunday Drive.