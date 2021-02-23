Brew Battle 2021 Announced For March

Homebrewers get ready, the 2021 Homebrewers competition hosted by the Wyoming Brewers Festival is back in March. It's almost as if we're ready to thaw out and do things as we've had two great announcements in the last week, with the first being the Wyoming Brewers Festival set for June. This event is fun for the Homebrewer, though, and is set to kick off Saturday, March 27th at the Depot downtown. Here are some details from their Facebook post.

Open to amateur homebrewers age 21 or older (residents outside Wyoming are not eligible for prizes or other rewards of this competition.) Entry fee: $8 per entry Entrants have the opportunity to win the following:

1. BJCP judges will pick their 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners in each category and will be awarded medals. Of the medal winners, there will be a final Best in Show winner as well. All styles will be accepted and grouped based on similar styles. 2. Additional prizes TBD Register your brews at https://brewfest.highplainsdrafters.org/ More details to come and time is subject to change. Questions? Email Jeff@wyobrewfest.com

They also get kudos for the awesome artwork! I'm hoping they don't brew beer the way they brewed the soap in Fight Club! Seriously, though, this is really cool!

Get our free mobile app

Again, don't forget this is also connected to the Wyoming Brewers Festival, which raises funds for the Depot Museum. Tickets are not yet on sale, due to the uncertainty of Covid:19 and knowing how the regulations will sit in late June.

Get excited!