Cheyenne is 2nd Hardest Working City in the U.S.

In a new study, Cheyenne, Wyoming was found to be 2nd overall in the nation of the hardest working cities. If you're someone who has been putting in the extra time and effort at the office, you're hard work certainly seemed to show.

Our friends at WalletHub recently did the research that showed off the hard work of everyone within the Cheyenne community. The list of the hardest working cities consisted of 116 of the country's largest cities while using 11 key metrics to determine which cities in the U.S. are the hardest working. Some of those metrics include average weekly work hours, share of workers with multiple jobs, average leisure time spent per day, and of course, the employment rate.

Here's how Wyoming ranked in the aforementioned key factors:

How Hard Does Cheyenne Work? (1=Best, 58=Avg.):

1 st – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 11 th – Employment Rate

– Employment Rate 13 th – Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs

– Share of Workers with Multiple Jobs 3rd – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

Those are some pretty impressive rankings for each of those key factors, including tops in average workweek hours and finishing third in average leisure time spent per day. When it comes to the task at hand, we're focused until the job is done.

Only Anchorage, Alaska finished ahead of Cheyenne in the rankings. Denver, CO finished 10th overall, not nearly as high as 2nd. The statistics even took into consideration the fact that many people adapted to working from home given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To see where all the cities on the list ranked, check out the map at the bottom. And congrats, Cheyenne, we often play hard, but to earn that, we certainly work hard!