Brian Kelley’s Wife, Brittney, Says They Don’t Need to Have Kids to Be Happy

Brittney Kelley is keeping it real on her social media. In a Q&A with fans on her Instagram Stories last week (Aug. 12), Kelley shared that she and husband Brian Kelley "feel at peace if kids aren't in the plan for us."

"We REALLY enjoy our life and being without kids right now!" she writes. "It's really freeing and fun being an adult and doing whatever you want in this chapter!"

Brittney, who married Florida Georgia Line star Brian Kelley at their home outside Nashville in 2013, also pushed back on fans who question their decisions around family planning.

"I've been getting this question since we got married 8 years ago, which shouldn't be the case," she adds. "We shouldn't pressure women into answering because honestly WHO REALLY KNOWS other than God?"

The couple briefly put their 70-acre Tennessee estate up for sale in 2018, but ultimately decided to take it off the market. "We will never sell that place," Brian told Taste of Country Nights in 2019. "We're never going to let that thing go."

Brittney, a self-described "pack mama," is known to post photos of the couple and their four shepherd dogs at their idyllic forever home on her Instagram page, but fans shouldn't expect a video tour anytime soon.

"I wish I could give y'all a full 'tour,' but for security reasons, we can't," she remarks in response to another fan question. "I'll work on showing y'all bits and pieces for design inspo, but showing a moving video of anyone's home is scary to me."

