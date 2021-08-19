Keith Urban's new song is an ode to everyone who dares to do things their own way. In "Wild Hearts," the country superstar pays homage to "all of the drifters, and all of the dreamers ready to fly" in a perfectly conceived radio anthem.

Urban co-produced the new track with Mitch Furr, continuing his career-spanning practice of pushing the sonic limits of the genre in a track that's as much pop-rock-influenced as it is country.

He teamed with Eric Paslay, Old Dominion's Brad Tursi and Jennifer Wayne from Runaway June to write "Wild Hearts," and together they've crafted a lyric that tributes the individual spark that drives us all to try to do something different — just like Urban himself.

"This goes out to the drifters / And all of the dreamers / Ready to fly / All those born to be rock stars / Keep lifting your guitars / And painting the sky / Can you hear me? / All of you lost ones who aren’t really lost ones / Keep shining your light / This goes out to the wild cards, who’s got a wild heart? / Just like mine," Urban sings in the chorus.

"Wild Hearts" dropped on Thursday morning (Aug. 19), and it's presumably the first fans have heard of whatever new project Urban will release next. His most recent album is 2020's The Speed of Now Part 1, which featured songs including an Eric Church co-write titled "We Were," a collaboration with Pink titled "One Too Many" and a collaboration with Breland and Nile Rodgers titled "Out the Cage."

Did You Know? Urban is slated to tour in Australia in 2021. His The Speed of Now Tour launches in December.

Capitol Nashville

Keith Urban's "Wild Hearts" Lyrics:

Saw the man in black / Spotlight in the air / Heard a thousand screams / Saw my dad’s stare / Feel like I’ve been runnin’ / Since the day that I was born / Eagle on my back / Phoenix on my arm

CHORUS:

This goes out to the drifters / And all of the dreamers / Ready to fly / All those born to be rock stars / Keep lifting your guitars / And painting the sky / Can you hear me? / All of you lost ones who aren’t really lost ones / Keep shining your light / This goes out to the wild cards, who’s got a wild heart? / Just like mine

Has anyone ever told you / You’ll never amount to anything? / You’re just wasting your time chasin’ / The tail of a dragon / Kinda dream / But I’m here to tell you anything can happen in this life / If you got the heart / And the passion / And a God-lit fire inside