‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Confirmed By Netflix

Netflix has announced that it will be renewing Shondaland’s period drama series Bridgerton for a second season. The news comes as no surprise, considering the show is poised to be viewed by 63 million households just four weeks after its Christmas debut.

Bridgerton, created by Chris Van Dusen, is based off Julia Quinn’s book series of the same name. There are eight books total, each chronicling the love life of one of the Bridgerton siblings. Van Dusen’s plan is to stay faithful to the books, planning an ambitious eight-season run. Season 2 will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) in his search for a suitable bride.

As reported by Deadline, a tounge-in-cheek “scandal sheet” released by the show’s Lady Whistledown reveals that production will begin in the U.K. this spring. “The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring 2021,” the pamphlet reads. Casting has gone underway for the second season, with special attention on finding Anthony's romantic interest, Kate Sheffield.

Captivating viewers with its sumptuous production design and tantalizing romance, Bridgerton became an instant hit for Netflix. The show has been described as a blend of Jane Austen and Gossip Girl, fusing together the lavishness of the period with a modern-day edge. The show has been praised for its diverse casting choices and the chemistry between its Season 1 leads, played by Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page. Season 2 of Bridgerton will be executive produced by Van Dusen alongside Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.