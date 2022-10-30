Brooke Eden Marries Hilary Hoover With Two Special Ceremonies

They're married! In a special destination wedding in Mexico on Thursday (Oct. 27), Brooke Eden and Hilary Hoover held the second of two special ceremonies to celebrate their marriage, according to People.

The couple's legal wedding ceremony took place on Aug. 27, in a small Nashville-area church ceremony attended by close family members -- and a couple of special superstar friends: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. The brides had a longstanding relationship with the country superstar couple, as Brooks employed Hoover, a radio promoter and music industry member, until she left to manage Eden's tours. Yearwood served as the officiant for the Nashville ceremony, while Brooks' "To Feel My Love" played as the couple walked down the aisle.

Their domestic ceremony served as a chance for their families to get to know each other, since they live far away and hadn't spent much time together leading up to the wedding. "We had to get legally married in the states prior to Mexico, so we knew a Nashville ceremony with our families would be the perfect way for our families to bond," the couple explains.

But the couple waited to pull out all the stops until they got to Mexico for a dream wedding destination week that included 140 guests. The second ceremony took place at the Paradisus Playa del Carmen resort in Del Carmen, Mexico, where Eden and Hoover tied the knot on a beach-side bridge.

For her bridal look, Eden wore the same white dress that she wore on the cover of her new Love Inc magazine shoot. The white gown was a surprise from the designer, Savin London, who gifted it to her weeks ahead of the ceremony.

The couple held their reception in an open-air tiki palapa, with dancing, heartfelt family moments and even a speech from Eden's five-year-old niece. "Mexico has been such an incredible experience," they related. "Most people made a weeklong vacation out of our wedding, so seeing people from all walks of our life mingle and become friends is very special to us."

Eden and Hoover got engaged in spring 2021, and -- similar to their double wedding ceremonies -- they had two proposals, with each bride taking a turn popping the question to the other.

The pair first met at the beginning of Eden's career, during her first week of radio tour. At the time, Hoover was working for Eden's record label. Over the past several years, Eden gradually came out as gay to her fans, and in January of 2021, she officially told their full love story in a video she shared to social media. Prior to their wedding ceremony, Eden revealed that she'd written a song for Hoover to mark the occasion.