5 Country Pups You Should Be Following on Instagram

We might be biased, but country musicians sure own a lot of really, really cute pets. And, lucky for their fans, the stars aren't shy about sharing photos of their furry family members on social media.

However, several country artists have gone one step further and created social media accounts for their adorable pets. Unsurprisingly, these photo-heavy profiles are nothing short of cute overload (not that we're complaining!).

Why not spend a few minutes making sure you're following these five adorable doggos on the social media platform? They'll bring you nothing but smiles!

Hendrix (Owner: Lindsay Ell)

Lindsay Ell adopted Hendrix, a rescue Pomeranian, during the COVID-19 pandemic, fulfilling a years-long desire to own a dog. "I always came back to the fact that I couldn’t do it because I tour so much. However, I’m never a fan of believing I can’t do something ... so finally decided I wasn’t gonna let that take away joy from my life," the singer explained when she brought the pup home. Once in Nashville, Hendrix -- named, of course, for guitar great Jimi Hendrix -- quickly found a furry BFF in Carly Pearce's dog June.

Porter (Owner: Chris Young)

An old Instagram bio for Chris Young's German Shepherd, Porter, says it all: "Belong to Chris ... but I run the joint. Young received Porter for Christmas from his sister Dorothy in 2017, and he graduated from "puppy boot camp" in early 2018. He's much bigger these days (they grow up so fast!), but still just as adorable.

Cuppy (Owner: Cassadee Pope)

According to the Instagram bio of Cuppy -- the French bulldog owned by Cassadee Pope -- the cute lil' pup loves "treats and toots." According to his Instagram account itself, he also loves snoozin' and sunlight ... and his friend River, a Whippet owned by Pope's boyfriend, actor and former Nashville star Sam Palladio.

Hawk (Owner: Randy Houser)

Randy Houser's goldendoodle, Hawk, just might be country music's most photogenic pup -- at least going by his Instagram account, which shows him at the beach, frolicking in the snow and just hanging out around the house taking a snooze.

Dolly (Owner: Brooke Eden)

Brooke Eden's Morkie Poo, Dolly, is one adorable fluffball. She's got her own Instagram account, but you'll also spot her all over Eden's profile: Dolly's been to bars and on picnics, helps in the garden and even made an appearance in a music video. Just like Johnny Cash, she's been everywhere.

This story was originally written by Annie Zaleski, and revised by Angela Stefano.