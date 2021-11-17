Bundle Up Tonight! Low of 16 Degrees Expected in Cheyenne

Folks in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will want to bundle up tonight, as temperatures are expected to plummet after sunset.

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, overnight lows are expected to range from 11 at Laramie to 17 at Wheatland.

The agency issued the following statement early Wednesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

17/315AM: Greetings! A cold 24 hours on tap for southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. The cold front that brough us the strong winds Tuesday has now shifted south. Behind the front, expect clearing skies through the morning. Breezy northwest winds are expected today with highs ranging from 25 at Arlington to 39 at Sidney. Winds will ease after sunset today, allowing temperatures to fall significantly. Under clear skies and light winds tonight, overnight lows are expected to range from 11 at Laramie to 17 at Wheatland. Dress warm tonight as it will be much colder than what we've been used to the past week or so. Stay warm!

Ironically, it was just Monday that Cheyenne recorded the highest low temperature in 125 years.

The airport recorded a low temperature of 53 degrees, breaking the previous Nov. 15 record of 47 degrees set way back in 1896.

The 53-degree low also set a record for the highest low temperature for November, eclipsing the previous record of 49 degrees recorded on Nov. 4 in 1891, Nov. 6 in 1934, and Nov. 7 in 2006.

