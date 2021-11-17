Wyoming’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises by 49

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 49 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 1,347.

The newly confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Campbell County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Fremont County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in October. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County woman died in November. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Goshen County woman died in October. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Goshen County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Hot Springs County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County man died in November. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Lincoln County woman died in November. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Natrona County man died in November. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in November. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in November. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County woman died in October. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Natrona County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Park County woman died in November. She was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in November. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Park County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Park County man died in November. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sheridan County man died within the last week. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Sheridan County man died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County woman died in November. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in November. He was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in September. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County woman died in September. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Uinta County woman died in November. She was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County woman died within the last week. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Weston County man died in October. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Weston County woman died in October. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 86,151 lab-confirmed cases reported since the pandemic began, 2,897 (3.36%) of which have been reported in the past 14 days.

On Tuesday, Wyoming hospitals reported they were treating 157 patients with COVID-19, down from an all-time high of 249 on Oct. 21.

health.wyo.gov

Forty-three of the patients (27.39%) were hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and 40 (25.48%) were hospitalized at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

health.wyo.gov

As of Monday, 41.18% of the state's population had been fully vaccinated.

