Carrie Underwood’s Debut Album ‘Some Hearts’ Certified 9X Platinum

Carrie Underwood has reached a new milestone with her debut album from 2005. The RIAA has certified Some Hearts 9X Platinum for sales in excess of 9 million units.

Underwood was fresh off her Season 4 winning run on American Idol in 2005 when she moved to Nashville and began recording the album. Produced by Mark Bright and Dan Huff and released in November of 2005, Some Hearts became the best-selling album of 2006 across all genres in the U.S., powered by hits including "Jesus, Take the Wheel" and "Before He Cheats." The RIAA has also certified the latter song 7X Platinum.

RIAA Vice President, Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones surprised Underwood during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 23 to present her with plaques to commemorate the new certifications. The new sales achievements continue Underwood's reign as the best-selling female country artist in history in terms of digital singles.

Chris Hollo

Some Hearts is only the sixth country album to achieve 9x Platinum status, putting Underwood in an elite class that also includes Garth Brooks and Taylor Swift. Underwood has marked career sales of more than 66 million records worldwide, and she's released a string of 28 No. 1 singles.

Her most recent single is a duet with Jason Aldean titled "If I Didn't Love You," which the pair are slated to perform during the live broadcast of the 2021 CMA Awards on Nov. 10.

