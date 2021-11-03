Casper Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Armed Meth Trafficking

A 29-year-old Casper man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bob Murray says Joseph Anthony Hooker was involved in bringing substantial amounts of meth into Casper from the Cheyenne area.

He would then redistribute the meth through numerous other people, largely in the Casper area.

Murray says Hooker’s actions were significant, not only for the amount of meth involved but also for the use of firearms throughout the conspiracy.

"We are determined to dismantle armed drug trafficking rings," said Murray. "Carrying a gun increases the already intolerable threat drug trafficking brings to the law-abiding citizens of our communities (which) is reflected in this sentence."

Hooker will be on supervised release for five years once he is released from prison.

