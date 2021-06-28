Laramie Brewfest Celebrating 15 Years

The Laramie Main Street Alliance (LMSA) will be hosting the 15th Laramie Brewfest on Saturday, July 10 at Depot Park in Downtown Laramie.

Laramie’s Brewfest hosts over 2,000 participants sampling beers, listening to live music and connecting with local vendors, all while raising funds to ensure LMSA’s services remain free.

Funds will also be allocated for downtown improvement projects, beautification, and public art.

Presale tickets are available for purchase here for $35 for General Admission and $55 for VIP (limited VIP tickets are available). Limited General Admission tickets may be available at the gate on the day of the event for $45. Doors open for General Admission ticket holders at 1:30 p.m. and VIP entry will open at 11:30 a.m.

More details about local sponsors, participating brewers, and Laramie Main Street Alliance are available here.