Change in Age for Wyoming Kindergarten Registration

With the recent passing of House Bill 0174, there is a change according to 21-4-302 of the age requirement for registering for kindergarten.

Under the new law, students must turn five on or before August 1 of this year, whereas previously, the cutoff date was if the child turned five on or before September 15 of the school year.

Families of students whose birthdays fall between August 1 and September 15 may submit a request for an exemption.

Families should contact Albany County School District #1 at (307) 721-4400 with any questions.

