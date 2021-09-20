Wyoming Legislature Releases Redistricting Mapping Portal

The Wyoming Legislature has released its interactive redistricting mapping portal.

This online tool allows legislators and members of the public to draw state legislative districts for consideration by the Joint Corporations, Election, and Political Subdivision Committee. This user-friendly portal, provided by Maptitude, utilizes population data from the 2020 U.S. Census.

A link to the mapping portal can be found here.

The Legislature’s redistricting webpage will also provide the public with a variety of information about the redistricting process, as well as a list of scheduled public meetings and work sessions.

The purpose of redistricting is to redraw the geographic boundaries of an area from which people are elected as representatives to the Legislature. Under the state constitution, the Legislature is required to redraw state legislative districts prior to the first budget session following the U.S. Census to reflect shifts in the state’s population.