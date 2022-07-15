Check Out Laramie’s Weekend Lineup
(There's always something fun happening in Laramie. This weekend we've got a fun-filled selection of activities to enjoy around town. From theatre to farmer's markets, there's something for everyone this weekend. Let's take a look at everything happening!
Friday, July 15
Albany Mutual Building Association Walking Tour
Explore historic buildings in Laramie with fellow history-lovers.
- Where: Corthell and King Building (221 S. 2nd St.)
- When: 5:30 p.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market
Shop local vendors for homemade goods, fresh produce, salsa, honey, and more at this week's farmer's market.
- When: Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.
- Where: North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1st St.
- Cost: Varies
- Additional Information: Click here.
Gem City Bison Baseball vs. Badlands Big Sticks
Cheer on Laramie's baseball team, Gem City Bison, as they face off against the Badlands.
- Where: Cowboy Baseball Field (2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY)
- When: 6:05 p.m.
- Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military and seniors.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Macbeth
Enjoy a night of one of the world's greatest plays at Washington Park.
- Where: Washington Park Bandshell
- When: 7 p.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Science of Sci-Fi: Twister @ the Planetarium
Learn about the science behind 1996's Twister.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- When: 8 p.m.
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Saturday, July 16
52nd Huck Finn Fishing Derby
Let the kids enjoy a day of fishing! Children ages 13 and under can participate and win prizes. Age groups are 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13.
- Where: LaPrele Park
- When: Registration @ 7 a.m.; Fishing @ 8 a.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Cowboy Summer Movie Series
Watch Spider-man sling across the screen at War Memorial Stadium. The event includes free popcorn (and FREE refills), water, and prizes!
- Where: War Memorial Stadium
- When: Seating starts at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Sensory Play Party
Take the kids for some sensory play fun at Washington Park.
- Where: Washington Park
- When: 10 a.m.
- Cost: $15 per child over 1; $5 additional for each sibling.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Macbeth
Enjoy a night of one of the world's greatest plays at Washington Park.
- Where: Washington Park Bandshell
- When: 7 p.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Booty, Core, and Beer @ Bond's
Work out your body, then enjoy a nice cold beer at Bond's.
- Where: Bond's Brewing
- When: 10 a.m.
- Cost: FREE class; drinks extra.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Music at the Great Untamed
Grab some locally made fruit wine and enjoy a night of music by Ruggy Bear and Strawberry Jam at the Great Untamed.
- Where: The Great Untamed (209 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)
- When: 8 p.m.
- Cost: No cover; tips encouraged.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Music at the Trading Post
Sip on a nice cold drink while listening to the Americana tunes of Rigby Summer.
- Where: The Trading Post (2753 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY)
- When: 6 p.m.
- Cost: No price listed.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Seeing! @ the Planetarium
Discover the journey of light as it leaves a star and how it impacts the human eye and brain—narrated by astronomer and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson.
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- When: 2 p.m.
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Summer Market Days
Shop local wares, fresh produce, and more at the Summer Market Days.
- Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (3510 S 3rd St. Laramie, WY)
- When: 3 to 6 p.m.
- Cost: Varies; free entry.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Saturday Story Time
Take the kids for a story at the Albany County Public Library!
- Where: Albany County Public Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)
- When: 10:30 a.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Wyoming Skies @ the Planetarium
Discover Wyoming's magical night skies!
- Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
- When: 8 p.m.
- Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour
Explore the historic ranches of Albany County. Guests can take their own car or hop onto a travel coach for the tours. Refreshments and boxed lunches are available for purchase.
- Where: Starts at Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd. Laramie, WY)
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: FREE for personal cars; $35 for travel coach seat; $15 for box lunches.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Music @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill
Enjoy the music of Peter Queal and Friends while taking in the rustic vibe at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.
- Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055)
- When: 2 p.m.
- Cost: FREE music; food and drinks extra.
- Additional Information: Click here.
Sunday, July 17
Walk With a Doc
Take a stroll with Ivinson Memorial's finest through Washington Park.
- Where: Washington Park
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Cost: FREE
- Additional Information: Click here.
Gem City Bison Baseball vs. Badlands Big Sticks
Cheer on Laramie's baseball team, Gem City Bison, as they face off against the Badlands.
- Where: Cowboy Baseball Field (2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY)
- When: 4:05 p.m.
- Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military and seniors.
- Additional Information: Click here.