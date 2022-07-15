Check Out Laramie&#8217;s Weekend Lineup

Check Out Laramie’s Weekend Lineup

Canva Pro

(There's always something fun happening in Laramie. This weekend we've got a fun-filled selection of activities to enjoy around town. From theatre to farmer's markets, there's something for everyone this weekend. Let's take a look at everything happening!

Friday, July 15

Albany Mutual Building Association Walking Tour

Explore historic buildings in Laramie with fellow history-lovers.

  • Where: Corthell and King Building (221 S. 2nd St.)
  • When: 5:30 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market

Shop local vendors for homemade goods, fresh produce, salsa, honey, and more at this week's farmer's market.

  • When: Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.
  • Where: North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1st St.
  • Cost: Varies
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Gem City Bison Baseball vs. Badlands Big Sticks

Cheer on Laramie's baseball team, Gem City Bison, as they face off against the Badlands.

  • Where: Cowboy Baseball Field (2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY)
  • When: 6:05 p.m.
  • Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military and seniors.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Macbeth

Enjoy a night of one of the world's greatest plays at Washington Park.

  • Where: Washington Park Bandshell
  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Science of Sci-Fi: Twister @ the Planetarium

Learn about the science behind 1996's Twister.

  • Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Saturday, July 16

52nd Huck Finn Fishing Derby

Let the kids enjoy a day of fishing! Children ages 13 and under can participate and win prizes. Age groups are 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13.

  • Where: LaPrele Park
  • When: Registration @ 7 a.m.; Fishing @ 8 a.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Cowboy Summer Movie Series

Watch Spider-man sling across the screen at War Memorial Stadium. The event includes free popcorn (and FREE refills), water, and prizes!

  • Where: War Memorial Stadium
  • When: Seating starts at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Sensory Play Party

Take the kids for some sensory play fun at Washington Park.

  • Where: Washington Park
  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Cost: $15 per child over 1; $5 additional for each sibling.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Macbeth

Enjoy a night of one of the world's greatest plays at Washington Park.

  • Where: Washington Park Bandshell
  • When: 7 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Booty, Core, and Beer @ Bond's

Work out your body, then enjoy a nice cold beer at Bond's.

  • Where: Bond's Brewing
  • When: 10 a.m.
  • Cost: FREE class; drinks extra.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Music at the Great Untamed

Grab some locally made fruit wine and enjoy a night of music by Ruggy Bear and Strawberry Jam at the Great Untamed.

  • Where: The Great Untamed (209 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)
  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Cost: No cover; tips encouraged.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Music at the Trading Post

Sip on a nice cold drink while listening to the Americana tunes of Rigby Summer.

  • Where: The Trading Post (2753 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY)
  • When: 6 p.m.
  • Cost: No price listed.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Seeing! @ the Planetarium

Discover the journey of light as it leaves a star and how it impacts the human eye and brain—narrated by astronomer and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson.

  • Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Summer Market Days

Shop local wares, fresh produce, and more at the Summer Market Days.

  • Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (3510 S 3rd St. Laramie, WY)
  • When: 3 to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: Varies; free entry.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Saturday Story Time

Take the kids for a story at the Albany County Public Library!

  • Where: Albany County Public Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)
  • When: 10:30 a.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Wyoming Skies @ the Planetarium

Discover Wyoming's magical night skies!

  • Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)
  • When: 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour

Explore the historic ranches of Albany County. Guests can take their own car or hop onto a travel coach for the tours. Refreshments and boxed lunches are available for purchase.

  • Where: Starts at Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd. Laramie, WY)
  • When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE for personal cars; $35 for travel coach seat; $15 for box lunches.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Music @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy the music of Peter Queal and Friends while taking in the rustic vibe at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.

  • Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055)
  • When: 2 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE music; food and drinks extra.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Sunday, July 17

Walk With a Doc

Take a stroll with Ivinson Memorial's finest through Washington Park.

  • Where: Washington Park
  • When: 1:30 p.m.
  • Cost: FREE
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Gem City Bison Baseball vs. Badlands Big Sticks

Cheer on Laramie's baseball team, Gem City Bison, as they face off against the Badlands.

  • Where: Cowboy Baseball Field (2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY)
  • When: 4:05 p.m.
  • Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military and seniors.
  • Additional Information: Click here.

Best Moments From the 2022 Jubilee Day Parade

Relive the fun and #WyomingPride of the 2022 Laramie Jubilee Days Parade.
Filed Under: what's happening in laramie
Categories: Entertainment
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top