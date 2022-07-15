(There's always something fun happening in Laramie. This weekend we've got a fun-filled selection of activities to enjoy around town. From theatre to farmer's markets, there's something for everyone this weekend. Let's take a look at everything happening!

Friday, July 15

Albany Mutual Building Association Walking Tour

Explore historic buildings in Laramie with fellow history-lovers.

Where: Corthell and King Building (221 S. 2nd St.)

5:30 p.m. Cost: FREE

Downtown Laramie Farmer's Market

Shop local vendors for homemade goods, fresh produce, salsa, honey, and more at this week's farmer's market.

When: Fridays from 3 to 7 p.m.

North of Depot Park in the Parking Lot on S. 1st St. Cost: Varies

Gem City Bison Baseball vs. Badlands Big Sticks

Cheer on Laramie's baseball team, Gem City Bison, as they face off against the Badlands.

Where: Cowboy Baseball Field ( 2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY)

6:05 p.m. Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military and seniors.

Macbeth

Enjoy a night of one of the world's greatest plays at Washington Park.

Where: Washington Park Bandshell

7 p.m. Cost: FREE

Science of Sci-Fi: Twister @ the Planetarium

Learn about the science behind 1996's Twister.

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)



8 p.m. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

Saturday, July 16

52nd Huck Finn Fishing Derby

Let the kids enjoy a day of fishing! Children ages 13 and under can participate and win prizes. Age groups are 5 and under, 6-7, 8-10, and 11-13.

Where: LaPrele Park

Registration @ 7 a.m.; Fishing @ 8 a.m. Cost: FREE

Cowboy Summer Movie Series

Watch Spider-man sling across the screen at War Memorial Stadium. The event includes free popcorn (and FREE refills), water, and prizes!

Where: War Memorial Stadium

Seating starts at 7:30 p.m. Movie starts at 8 p.m. Cost: FREE

Sensory Play Party

Take the kids for some sensory play fun at Washington Park.

Where: Washington Park

10 a.m. Cost: $15 per child over 1; $5 additional for each sibling.

Macbeth

Enjoy a night of one of the world's greatest plays at Washington Park.

Where: Washington Park Bandshell

7 p.m. Cost: FREE

Booty, Core, and Beer @ Bond's

Work out your body, then enjoy a nice cold beer at Bond's.

Where: Bond's Brewing

10 a.m. Cost: FREE class; drinks extra.

Music at the Great Untamed

Grab some locally made fruit wine and enjoy a night of music by Ruggy Bear and Strawberry Jam at the Great Untamed.

Where: The Great Untamed (209 S. 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

8 p.m. Cost: No cover; tips encouraged.

Music at the Trading Post

Sip on a nice cold drink while listening to the Americana tunes of Rigby Summer.

Where: The Trading Post ( 2753 Hwy. 130 Centennial, WY)

6 p.m. Cost: No price listed.

Seeing! @ the Planetarium

Discover the journey of light as it leaves a star and how it impacts the human eye and brain—narrated by astronomer and science communicator Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)



2 p.m. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

Summer Market Days

Shop local wares, fresh produce, and more at the Summer Market Days.

Where: Albany County Fairgrounds (3510 S 3rd St. Laramie, WY)

3 to 6 p.m. Cost: Varies; free entry.

Saturday Story Time

Take the kids for a story at the Albany County Public Library!

Where: Albany County Public Library (310 S. 8th St. Laramie, WY)

10:30 a.m. Cost: FREE

Wyoming Skies @ the Planetarium

Discover Wyoming's magical night skies!

Where: The University of Wyoming Planetarium (N 16th St & E Gibbon St, Laramie, WY)



8 p.m. Cost: $5 general admission, $3 UW students/staff/veterans/first responders/children, kids under 5 FREE.

Albany County CattleWomen Ranch Tour

Explore the historic ranches of Albany County. Guests can take their own car or hop onto a travel coach for the tours. Refreshments and boxed lunches are available for purchase.

Where: Starts at Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site (975 Snowy Range Rd. Laramie, WY)

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: FREE for personal cars; $35 for travel coach seat; $15 for box lunches.

Music @ the Bear Bottom Bar and Grill

Enjoy the music of Peter Queal and Friends while taking in the rustic vibe at Bear Bottom Bar and Grill.

Where: Bear Bottom Bar and Grill (2768 WY-130, Centennial, WY 82055)

2 p.m. Cost: FREE music; food and drinks extra.

Sunday, July 17

Walk With a Doc

Take a stroll with Ivinson Memorial's finest through Washington Park.

Where: Washington Park

1:30 p.m. Cost: FREE

Gem City Bison Baseball vs. Badlands Big Sticks

Cheer on Laramie's baseball team, Gem City Bison, as they face off against the Badlands.

Where: Cowboy Baseball Field ( 2300 E Willett Dr. Laramie, WY)

4:05 p.m. Cost: $8 general admission; $5 military and seniors.

