This Weekend in Laramie: The Boot Rivalry Game Edition

The weekend has arrived with just a hint of warmer weather - perfect conditions for the annual epic showdown between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University at the War. Grab your Pokes gear and celebrate the weekend with these fantastic events happening in Laramie:

Friday, November 3

The Boot Showdown: UW v. CSU @ War Memorial Stadium

Watch the Pokes take on rival CSU in a battle to bring home the legendary boot.

When : Kick-off at 6 p.m.

: Kick-off at 6 p.m. Where : War Memorial Stadium (222 N. 22nd St.)

: War Memorial Stadium (222 N. 22nd St.) Cost : Varies by ticket.

: Varies by ticket. Additional Info: Click here.

Saturday, November 4

And Then There Was One - A Spoof @ the Ivinson Mansion

All the gags, comedy, and dialogue of your favorite mystery comedies as performed by The Unexpected Company Senior Theatre group. Join the company as they seek to discover the murderer...and why chocolate soldiers keep disappearing!

When : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Where : Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.)

: Ivinson Mansion (603 E. Ivinson Ave.) Cost : $20

: $20 Additional Info: Click here.

Art Buffet @ University of Wyoming Art Museum

An all-you-can-dream array of art projects are calling at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Join museum educators Art Buffet: Weekend Walk-In Workshops!

When : 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

: 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Where : UW Art Museum (2111 East Willett Drive)

: UW Art Museum (2111 East Willett Drive) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

Live Music @ the Cowboy Saloon

Jam out to Drake White and William Green's unique blend of Southern flair.

When : 8 p.m.

: 8 p.m. Where : Cowboy Saloon (108 S. 2nd St.)

: Cowboy Saloon (108 S. 2nd St.) Cost : $25

: $25 Additional Info: Click here.

Liquid Sky @ the University of Wyoming Planetarium

Set your sights on galaxies far, far away as you enjoy a dazzling array of colors and patterns set against music visualization software. **Saturday evening Liquid Sky music programs may contain explicit language.

When : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Where : University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.)

: University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.) Cost : $5 General Public / $3 UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ / Children 5 and under are free

: $5 General Public / $3 UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ / Children 5 and under are free Additional Info: Click here.

Mexican Archeoastronomy @ the University of Wyoming

Discover the amazing science of the Aztec! "Through impressive immersive scenarios, "Mexica Archaeoastronomy: Between Space and time" illustrates the important role played by astronomical observation in the evolution of pre-Hispanic cultures in central Mexico. "

When : 2 p.m.

: 2 p.m. Where : University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.)

: University of Wyoming Planetarium (N. 10th St. & E. Fremont St.) Cost : $5 General Public / $3 UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ / Children 5 and under are free

: $5 General Public / $3 UW Students, Staff, faculty, veterans, first responders, children 5+ / Children 5 and under are free Additional Info: Click here.

UW Collegiate Choir: A Whole New World: Music From the Americas @ Buchanan Center

Discover music from Canada to Chile and beyond. "This concert highlights the vast diversity of this captivating repertoire."

When : &:30

: &:30 Where : Buchanan Center for the Arts (1000 E University Ave.)

: Buchanan Center for the Arts (1000 E University Ave.) Cost : $6-12/person

: $6-12/person Additional Info: Click here.

Sunday, November 5

3rd Annual Lantern Walk @ The Nest Indoor Play Space

The darker days of winter are nearing. At the Lantern Walk, bring a sense of joy and wonder to the colder part of the year.

When : 4:45 p.m.

: 4:45 p.m. Where : The Nest Indoor Play Space (710 E Garfield St, Suite 323)

: The Nest Indoor Play Space (710 E Garfield St, Suite 323) Cost : FREE

: FREE Additional Info: Click here.

