Check Out the Latest Video from the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory

With so many conspiracy theories surrounding the volcanos and earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park, it's always nice to get the facts.

For the monthly update from the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, scientist-in-charge, Mike Poland breaks down the complete area that he and his team monitor, which also includes: Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.

Mike explained that a volcano erupted in the Flagstaff, Arizona area about 900 years. He stated :

So in fact, it's more likely that magma would reach the surface in the four corners area, than it will in the Yellowstone area, where the most recent magmatic eruption was 70,000 years ago.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to the volcanic data, Poland also broke down the dates that the Steamboat geyser erupted in March.

The official Yellowstone National Park Facebook page posted the following video along with the caption that read:

There are thousands of volcanic features distributed throughout the southwest United States, which are grouped together in volcanic fields. The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) monitors these volcanoes using a combination of techniques. While YVO hasn’t seen anything to suggest magma is on the move, the area is stretched and pulled apart to produce numerous tectonic earthquakes. YVO keeps an eye on these volcanoes and the Yellowstone Volcano, as described in this monthly video update by Mike Poland, YVO scientist-in-charge.