Check Out the Volcano Observatory Update from Yellowstone’s Grand Canyon

It's always interesting to stay abreast on all things volcano in Yellowstone, but it's even better when it's shot from the scenic view from the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

The official Yellowstone National Park Facebook page shared the monthly volcano observatory update video (shown below), along with a message that read:

Mike Poland, scientist-in-charge at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory, provides an update on activity in Yellowstone during the month of May, which included 72 located earthquakes, continuation of ground deformation trends, and two water eruptions at Steamboat geyser.

To learn more and view the full transcript, visit: https://www.usgs.gov/.../yvo-monthly-activity-update-rim...

After breaking down the history and the formation of the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Mike went on to talk about the individual earthquakes and water eruptions at Steamboat Geyser (one of which was caught on camera).

Learning is fun and even more so when it's the science of the beautiful areas we have here in the great state of Wyoming.