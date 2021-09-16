You probably already guessed where this Airbnb was located. Jackson. Where everything is stupidly overpriced just because they can. This full house is no exception. I would say, though, if you were looking for a place in Jackson to have all the amenities that you'd like, this is it.

Comfortable, contemporary timber frame home located only 3 blocks from the town square, downtown Jackson Hole. 1 block from Start Bus stop. 2 blocks from Snow King Mountain. House includes all amenities with fully stocked kitchen, comfortable living area, two spacious porches and back yard.

I wouldn't disagree with anything they say, but I would say that I've stayed in an Airbnb similar to this in cities for about 120 bucks a night. It's nice, but it's not special, and it sure doesn't seem to be worth $1500 a night. I mean, come on now. You add 1400 bucks just because it's in Jackson, in an "ideal" location in town? Whatever.

Get our free mobile app

While I'm hurling insults at this beautiful piece of architecture, why don't we go ahead and dig in? Let's take a tour of this extremely over priced home and decide if we want to add it to our bucket list. Maybe we'll find Harrison Ford sitting in one room for a special VIP meet and greet. Spoiler alert, he's not there. But could you imagine? That would be real cool, maybe he'd have his Indiana Jones whip.

Check Out This Wyoming Airbnb For The Low Low Price Of $1500 A Night

30 Wyoming Attractions To Visit