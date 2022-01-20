Wow. That's all I have to say. I get it, stuff around Jackson and the Tetons is usually pretty pricey. But, I'm not totally sold on this particular property and the value. Maybe it's all, location, location, location, but I still feel like it's probably double what it should be.

Don't get me wrong, this is a really nice property. It has some great amenities and I'd love to stay there. But to pony up $1,300 a night? I just don't know. I also don't know if being able to walk to the ski lift is that big of a deal. Maybe to some people.

I will say, this does give me a homey feeling. It's right in the thick of it in the Tetons, so the surrounding area is flawless. It is what you'd hope to see if you were out at a resort of types in the mountains. It has everything you could need.

The bedrooms in this place are probably the best features. It looks like I could sleep on the master bedroom bed for a few hundred days if I'm being honest. It has a nice little bathroom attached, so it'd be worth the fight to put up on staying in it.

Now that I've lowered some expectations, let's take a tour through this incredibly pricey Airbnb property. Maybe you'll fall in love with it and pull a bunch of money together with friends to give it a stay for a weekend. Who knows, you may love it!

This Wyoming Airbnb Is Over $1,300 A Night!

