Check Your Freezer – USDA Just Recalled a Bunch of Hot Pockets

More than 760,000 pounds have been recalled.

Honestly, I don't know how food manufacturers do it. Factories pump out millions of pounds of food items each day. The more I watch shows like Unwrapped on Food Network, the more mesmerized I become. It is a process. To create and package that much food and get it to the consumer without having a recall every single week, to me, is a miracle.

However, sometimes things happens and a recall comes into play.

Recently Nestle Prepared Foods recalled about 762,615 of their pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets. This is arguably their best product and the one that really put them on the map so it hits me right in the feels. I mean, I'm partial to the cheeseburger ones, but pepperoni pizza is the O.G.

The announcement came from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service on Friday, January 15. The reason for the recall? There may be pieces of glass, hard plastic, or other extraneous materials found in the product. This is considered a "Class I" recall because it is a health hazard that could cause serious health consequences and in some cases death.

So what should you look for if you have pepperoni pizza Hot Pockets in your freezer?

The products under the recall have a "best before" date of February 2020. They are the 54-ounce, 12-packs of "Nestle Hot Pockets Brand Sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni." Those who purchased the product are urged not to consume it.

The product lot codes include:

0318544624

0319544614

0320544614

0321544614