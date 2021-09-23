Baby Pillows Linked to Deaths Are Getting Recalled

An infant pillow linked to eight deaths in the United States is being recalled.

Golden, Colorado-based Boppy Company is recalling 3.3 million of their baby loungers, which were sold at were sold at retailers across America and in Canada including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com.

The Boppy Company

The products included in the recall are the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020 after babies were placed on their back, side, or stomach on a newborn baby lounger and were found on their side or their stomach.

The products were sold between January 2004 and September 2021. They measure about 23 inches by 22 inches and 7 inches high.

The CPSC is directing consumers to immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Co. for a refund at 800-416-1355 (8:00 AM to 4:00 PM CDT Monday through Friday) or online at www.boppy.com (Click “Recall & Safety Alert”).

