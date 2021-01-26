Cheney and House Republicans Call on President Biden to Revoke Leasing and Permitting Moratoriums

House Republicans, including Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), have banded together to formulate a letter that they have sent President Joe Biden, regarding his planned moratorium on leasing and permitting drilling on public land.

The letter comes as a result of recent decisions the Biden Administration has made, in terms of the future of the oil & gas industry. On January 21., Biden announced a 60-day suspension of new oil & gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters. Subsequently, Biden is set to announce a moratorium on all new oil & gas leasing and drilling, a move which, in many people's eyes, would cripple the economy in Wyoming and result in thousands of jobs being lost.

Cheney has been outspoken about both of these issues, saying, “This order from the Biden/Harris Administration is deeply misguided and would have severe ramifications in Wyoming. At a time when we need to be doing everything possible to support our energy producers and our economy, prohibiting BLM offices from leasing and permitting will negatively impact so many hard-working families who rely on the national treasures in our state to make a living.

“I will fight aggressively for the interests of our energy industry, and will stand with our partners in Wyoming to use all the tools at our disposal to challenge this senseless order and future ones like it.”

Cheney wasn't the only one to speak out and, now, 19 other House Republicans, including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23), have come together to issue a letter to President Biden.

The letter reads as follows: