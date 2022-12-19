Jan. 6th Committee Recommends Criminal Charges Against Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) —The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee has recommended to the U.S. Department of Justice four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump and allies who helped him launch a multifaceted pressure campaign to try to overturn his 2020 election loss.
The recommended charges are:
- Conspiracy to defraud the United States.
- Obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress.
- Conspiracy to make a false statement.
- Insurrection.
The Committee has seven Democrats and two Republicans including Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, who lost her re-election bid in the August GOP Primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman.
Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said it assembled a “roadmap to justice” to bring the criminal charges as they wrapped up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection.
Cheney, the panel’s Republican vice chairwoman, said in opening remarks that every president in American history has defended the orderly transfer of power, “except one.”
While a so-called criminal referral has no real legal standing, it is a forceful statement by the committee and adds to political pressure already on Attorney General Merrick Garland and special counsel Jack Smith, who is conducting an investigation into Jan. 6 and Trump’s actions.