Cheyenne Animal Shelter Pets Of The Week

Another week and another set of great potential new family members for you. It's the perfect time to add a new family member as the weather should be taking a turn for the better. Any minute now. Just think, fun at the dog parks, walks, which means better exercise for yourself, they lower stress and so much more. Let's get these babies adopted!

Let's start with the big ole woofers.

Rossi

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Check out this 3 year old mix breed. That face! So cute! Bet Rossi loves cuddles.

Aadyn

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Check out this, "twelve-year-old Retriever, Labrador / American Blue Heeler mixed breed". Poor baby was probably surrendered at their advanced age.

Lobo

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

This handsome guy is a 2 year old American Pitbull mix. Bet he just wants to play fetch and get a belly rub. Also, Lobo is a fantastic name for a dog. It's also Spanish for wolf.

What about those felines?

Gato

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Check out this 11 year old male. He doesn't need to be in the shelter anymore, he just wants to sunbath and probably follow you around until you feed him.

Tammy

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Here's an 11 year old female, just waiting for her new home.

Sharpie

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

What a pretty 6 year old female cat.

If you're interested in any of these Pets of The Week, contact the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.

