Cat Rescued After Getting Stuck Inside Car in Cheyenne

An orange tabby is free again after getting stuck inside a car in Cheyenne.

City spokesman Michael Skinner says Animal Control received a call about the cat Thursday after she got her tail stuck in the driver's seat mechanism.

"With help from the Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s veterinarian, the cat was sedated and was able to be removed from the car," said Skinner.

"Unfortunately, the cat’s tail could not be saved but her life was," Skinner added.

