Cheyenne Animal Shelter Pets Of The Week
This is an excellent time to find that new furry family member. This week, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has a discount on dogs, 20 percent off! Cats are free! Go find yourself a new pet! You'll feel great about it and they'll get a new home, it's a win-win!
Let's start with those big ole woofers.
Chuy
Chuy is a five-year-old male mixed breed. Just look at that face, though! They're being so good! Probably want a treat, but hey, who doesn't?
Gizmo
Gizmo is just a year old Blue Heeler mix. If you have sheep, this is your pal. Also, you can probably feed him after midnight, unlike the Gremlin. Just putting that out there.
Harley
Harley is a seven-year-old male mix breed. He looks so cute, though! Like a big lap dog, even though he's bigger than your lap. It doesn't matter, he just wants a chance.
Now let's check out those felines.
Pepper
Pepper is a three-year-old female and so photogenic. What is she looking at? Is she thinking about life and how great the beach is? Who knows?
Birch
Birch is a one-year-old male. While he looks like he's up to something, he's just ready for you to take him home.
Whisper
Whisper is a 12 year old male. What a lap cat!
You can check out any of these pets at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, just make sure you fill out an application and set an appointment!
