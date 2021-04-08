Cheyenne Animal Shelter Pets Of The Week

This is an excellent time to find that new furry family member. This week, the Cheyenne Animal Shelter has a discount on dogs, 20 percent off! Cats are free! Go find yourself a new pet! You'll feel great about it and they'll get a new home, it's a win-win!

Let's start with those big ole woofers.

Chuy

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Chuy is a five-year-old male mixed breed. Just look at that face, though! They're being so good! Probably want a treat, but hey, who doesn't?

Gizmo

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Gizmo is just a year old Blue Heeler mix. If you have sheep, this is your pal. Also, you can probably feed him after midnight, unlike the Gremlin. Just putting that out there.

Harley

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Harley is a seven-year-old male mix breed. He looks so cute, though! Like a big lap dog, even though he's bigger than your lap. It doesn't matter, he just wants a chance.

Now let's check out those felines.

Pepper

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Pepper is a three-year-old female and so photogenic. What is she looking at? Is she thinking about life and how great the beach is? Who knows?

Birch

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Birch is a one-year-old male. While he looks like he's up to something, he's just ready for you to take him home.

Whisper

Via Cheyenne Animal Shelter

Whisper is a 12 year old male. What a lap cat!

You can check out any of these pets at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter, just make sure you fill out an application and set an appointment!