Cheyenne Animal Shelter’s Corgi Derby To Kick Off Saturday

It's not quite a race for the roses, but you can bet on what you'd like to call the ponies this Saturday at Pine Bluffs Distilling as the 4th annual Corgi Derby is coming to town! If you've not heard of the previous three Corgi Derbys, you're missing out! This is the premier running of the Corgis in Southeast Wyoming. It's also an awesome fundraiser for the Cheyenne Animal Shelter that Pine Bluffs Distilling is supporting.

What's better than betting on the corgis and enjoying a straight from the source Manhattan, Old Fashioned, or Mint Julep? They create their whiskey on-site, so you know it's going to be good.

Get our free mobile app

If you're ready to celebrate the Kentucky Derby, this is the way to do it in style. They have your whole afternoon laid out for you, according to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter's website.

Corgis Arrive and VIP meet and greet with the Corgis will be from 2-3

Races begin at 3 pm

Mutt Races and Ending Ceremony will take place from 3:45 to 4 pm

Watch the real Kentucky Derby

Now, I'm not really sure what paradise looks like, but I'm pretty sure that racing Corgis, whiskey cocktails, and a Kentucky Derby viewing party might be close. This should be an awesome event and Corgis in general, are really fun to watch run. Their shapes are just so funny to watch run with their little legs.

So, grab your derby hat, maybe some pearls, some walking around money and a designated driver, this Saturday's Corgi Derby is going to be the place to be.

Cheyenne AIRBNB Already Has Astronomical Price For Cheyenne Frontier Days