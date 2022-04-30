The Judds will become members of the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (May 1), one day after sisters Ashley and Wynonna Judd shared news of Naomi Judd's shocking death. Wynonna is expected to attend the ceremony.

The Judds were named as inductees for the Country Music Hall of Fame last August. The news led a resurgence for the mother/daughter duo: An appearance and performance at the 2022 CMT Music Awards brought them back to national television for the first time in years. Later this fall, they were expected to tour together.

The Judd family's wishes are for the ceremony to move forward, mostly as planned. A public red carpet has been canceled, however.

Country Music Hall of Fame CEO Kyle Young expressed shock and sadness over Naomi Judd's death at age 76 in a statement made to press. In doing so, he re-affirmed that their induction will happen as scheduled.

"Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history," he says in a statement (quote via Billboard). "Her triumphant life story overshadows today's tragic news. Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds' official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure."

Naomi Judd died from "the disease of mental illness," per a statement from her daughters Wynonna and Ashley. Naomi's husband of more than 30 years, Larry Strickland, also issued a statement confirming her death outside of Nashville, but adding no new details. The family matriarch had been very open about her battle with mental illness, especially in recent years. She discussed her darkest days in her 2016 book, River of Time: My Descent Into Depression and How I Emerged With Hope.

Other inductees being honored at Sunday's Medallion ceremony are the late Ray Charles and Pete Drake, and Eddie Bayers.

Naomi Judd Dies: Country Stars React Country stars mourn the loss of Naomi Judd, following her death on April 30 at the age of 76.