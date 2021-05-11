Cheyenne-Area Schools Postpone Climate Survey

Laramie County School District#1 has decided to postpone a school climate survey that had been planned for Wednesday, May 12.

Because of proprietary concerns with the originally planned test, the district would not have been able to reveal the questions that students would have been asked. The district will now work towards a similar test in which the questions can be openly shared with parents and others.

The district issued the following release late Monday afternoon:

''Laramie County School District 1 is postponing administration of the student climate survey that was to take place on May 12.

Originally, the district planned to use a free survey, which is proprietary to the Western Educational Equity Assistance Center (WEEAC). Due to the proprietary nature of the survey, questions could not be released to the public.

“To allow for that transparency, the district will be postponing the survey and looking to find or develop a survey that will allow stakeholders to view the questions prior to administering it to students,” LCSD1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said.

As part of the Superintendent’s Action Plan, the climate survey is an effort to learn more about how students feel about school and how they interact with each other.''