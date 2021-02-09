LCSD#1 Superintendent, 500 District Employees Get COVID Shots

Laramie County School District#1 Superintendent Boyd Brown and 500 employees of the school district were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, according to a post on the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Facebook page.

The post reads as follows:

Along with about 500 LCSD1 employees, superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown received his first COVID-19 vaccine today as part of Phase 1B. CLCHD and LCSD1 teamed up this week to provide vaccinations for K-12 educators. We are thankful for the staff and volunteers that will be working the clinics this week. Over 1,500 staff members from LCSD1 are scheduled to receive their vaccines. Thank you all for your support"

Below is the phase 1B prioritization schedule recently announced by the health department: