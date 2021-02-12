Cheyenne Business Units Burglarized, $40K in Items Still Missing

Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized multiple business units in south Cheyenne.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglaries occurred in the 600 block of S. Greeley Highway on or about Dec. 6, 2020.

Warner says deputies were able to recover a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado dually truck, but at least $40,000 worth of items are still missing, including the following:

2014 Lincoln 300 HE diesel welder, serial number C1140701383

One Miller Dynasty 200 DX Welder with water cooling unit and water-cooled tig-rig

One set of keys with a green carabineer

One AFE Power air filter for a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado

One extra-large black Carhart bib

One set of Sorrel tan 10.5 size winter work boots

One full Craftsman mechanic toolbox

One 2.5-ton red Craftsman floor jack

One silver and red-handled come-along

One black Western Weed Burner with hose

One white 20 gallon propane bottle

One remote for welder with 100 feet of four-wire cable

One 20-pound red Lind fire extinguisher

One 50-foot green extension cord

200 feet of two-Watt cable

100 feet of oxygen-acetylene hose

One oxygen regulator

One acetylene regulator

Two C-clamps

One acetylene torch

Two seven-inch DeWalt grinders

One DeWalt die grinder

One Bosche 4.5-inch grinder

One DeWalt 4.5-inch grinder

One Metabo 4.5-inch slimhead grinder

50 feet of 1.0 welding cable

One orange Steel 18-inch chainsaw with orange case

2 Dewalt cordless hammer drills

Dewalt cordless impact driver

Dewalt cordless sawzall

Craftsman tool tray

Greenlee Hydraulic punch set

Craftsman socket set

Misc hand tools

Approximately 25 blank checks

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.