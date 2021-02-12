Cheyenne Business Units Burglarized, $40K in Items Still Missing
Laramie County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding whoever burglarized multiple business units in south Cheyenne.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the burglaries occurred in the 600 block of S. Greeley Highway on or about Dec. 6, 2020.
Warner says deputies were able to recover a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado dually truck, but at least $40,000 worth of items are still missing, including the following:
- 2014 Lincoln 300 HE diesel welder, serial number C1140701383
- One Miller Dynasty 200 DX Welder with water cooling unit and water-cooled tig-rig
- One set of keys with a green carabineer
- One AFE Power air filter for a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado
- One extra-large black Carhart bib
- One set of Sorrel tan 10.5 size winter work boots
- One full Craftsman mechanic toolbox
- One 2.5-ton red Craftsman floor jack
- One silver and red-handled come-along
- One black Western Weed Burner with hose
- One white 20 gallon propane bottle
- One remote for welder with 100 feet of four-wire cable
- One 20-pound red Lind fire extinguisher
- One 50-foot green extension cord
- 200 feet of two-Watt cable
- 100 feet of oxygen-acetylene hose
- One oxygen regulator
- One acetylene regulator
- Two C-clamps
- One acetylene torch
- Two seven-inch DeWalt grinders
- One DeWalt die grinder
- One Bosche 4.5-inch grinder
- One DeWalt 4.5-inch grinder
- One Metabo 4.5-inch slimhead grinder
- 50 feet of 1.0 welding cable
- One orange Steel 18-inch chainsaw with orange case
- 2 Dewalt cordless hammer drills
- Dewalt cordless impact driver
- Dewalt cordless sawzall
- Craftsman tool tray
- Greenlee Hydraulic punch set
- Craftsman socket set
- Misc hand tools
- Approximately 25 blank checks
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.