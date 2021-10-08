Thousands in Property Stolen From Construction Site in Cheyenne
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of property from a construction site in south Cheyenne.
Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred in the 1000 block of S. Greeley Highway.
"At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 21 a red Lincoln LM7 welder and a large white cooler were taken," he said.
Warner says the welder was valued at $2,000 and the cooler was valued at $150.
Anyone with information about the larceny is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
