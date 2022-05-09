During the first week of April 2022, a second Culver's location in Cheyenne opened to the public. The new location at 2231 E. Lincolnway has been getting plenty of great reviews since its initial opening. And today (May 9th), there happened to be another big day for the new location with a ceremony which also happened to feature a visit from a very special guest.

Mr. Craig Culver, one of the original founders of the restaurant franchise that has become known for its butter burgers and frozen custard, was in attendance for today's ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location in Cheyenne for Culver's.

Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig's parents, George and Ruth, opened up the very first Culver's location in Saul Creek, WI in 1984. The family has taken their Wisconsin style menu and made it something that can be enjoyed throughout the country.

Culver's prides itself on its customer service just as much, if not more than their menu. The company has even been marked for success by earning the #5 spot on the list of Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500. And speaking of their menu, they won several awards at the 2020 Thrillist's Fasties Awards, which include Best Burger (Butter Burger Cheese), Best Coffee, Best Sauce (Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce), and Regional Chain of the Year. Not to mention, their frozen custard won top honors in a Quick Service Restaurant Study by Market Force.

Even with earning all that success, Craig Culver made the trip to the capital city for the new location's ribbon cutting ceremony. It shows the level of care that the restaurant franchise is provided with. If you haven't already, be sure to stop in for a burger, some custard, or a shake at the new Cheyenne Culver's location on E. Lincolnway.

Cheyenne's 2nd Culver's Location

Cheyenne Wants These 24 Restaurant Chains

11 Restaurant Chains That Cheyenne Needs Right Now