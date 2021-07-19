Let's face it, whether you love Cheyenne Frontier Days, or you're ready to leave town once the tourists get here, we're all about to embark on a big party. One of the big days is coming up on Wednesday, July 28th for Cheyenne Day. I didn't hide my enthusiasm for Cheyenne Day by using the word, "bananas". That's probably the best way to describe it because it's going to be, absolutely bananas. Street parties, live music, and so much social interaction, you won't have to talk to people for the rest of the year.

Let's take a look at what we have in store for Cheyenne Day. That way, you'll be able to mentally prepare for a week, knowing what is coming.

A huge tradition here in the Capital City. People love their pancakes and this might be the biggest attraction for Cheyenne Day. Last year the party moved to The Outlaw Saloon, but this year, it's back at the Downtown Depot. The Pancake Breakfast will be going on from 7am-9am.

The Western Art Show is really cool, it's actually going on now through August 15th. It'll be open on Cheyenne Day from 8am-7PM.

After you stuff yourself with pancakes, head over to Warren Airforce Base for the annual airshow. The Thunderbirds will be there, doing all their crazy stunts and more!

Laramie County residents get free admission on Cheyenne Day! Once you start getting hungry after your pancake scarfing, you can make your way to the Midway to continue the smorgasbord. The Midway opens at 10:30am until Midnight.

Dillinger's is set to have some live music from 12pm-10pm on Cheyenne Day, according to Visit Cheyenne. I'll keep you posted on bands playing as they release them.

Get our free mobile app

Black Tooth Brewing on the West Edge is having themselves a Block Party and you don't want to miss it! Third Rail and Ramblers Guild will be performing with food trucks outside and great beer to go along with it. The festivities kick off at 1pm.

The Kids Rodeo at Chronicles is set to kick off at 1pm until 10pm.

Freedom's Edge Brewing Company is ready for another block party, with a DJ, live music, food trucks, vendors, and, oh yeah, BEER. Their shindig will kick off at 1pm until 10pm.

The stage is set! Great music heading your way from our friends that run Fridays On The Plaza. Mastermind Of Monkey will take the stage at 1pm, followed by Trey Wrks at 2:30, Destroyers From Navy Band South will be on at 4pm and Black White Blues Band will headline starting at 6pm. So much music on the plaza!

You know Alf's is going to be hopping all Frontier Days, but for Cheyenne Day, they're going to kick it up a notch with Up A Creek Without A Paddle and Kip Attaway performing starting at 2pm.

This should be a good time, starting at noon. There will be food and Sugar Britches performing. This includes a hot wing eating contest and some drink specials.

A couple of great bands performing at Outlaw Saloon on Cheyenne Day include The Garage Boys & Jesse Cornett along with upcoming country star and Wyoming Native Ian Musnick. The first show kicks off at 7pm.

See, I told you it was going to be bananas. You can find even more to add to this by checking out Visit Cheyenne.

Every Band That’s Ever Played At Cheyenne Frontier Days (UPDATED) The Daddy of 'Em All is back and today we're looking back at over 50 years of concerts at Cheyenne Frontier Days . This list features every main stage musical act on the Frontier Nights stage at Frontier Park in Cheyenne, Wyoming since 1966. Courtesy of Daniel Long with the CFD Old West Museum

10 Cheyenne Frontier Days Souvenirs Found on eBay 2021 is the 125th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days . It's crazy when you stop to think about it that means the Daddy of 'Em All has been around longer than the internet, sliced bread, and cars!

Over that century-plus of Old West celebrations, millions of people have visited Cheyenne, Wyoming. Many of the people took home souvenirs of their days cheering on the rodeo participants and exploring Wyoming.

Many years later those souvenirs have made their way onto the online auction site eBay. Collectors from around the world are reading bits and pieces of Cheyenne's history of tourism. Here are a few of the treasures we found recently.