Thunderbirds Make Roaring Return to F.E. Warren, Thrill Thousands

More than 1,400 carloads of people turned out Wednesday morning for F.E. Warren Air Force Base's annual Wings Over Warren Air Show, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds.

"It turned out really, really well," said Col. Brian Rico, who chairs the Cheyenne Frontier Days Military Committee.

"I think the Thunderbirds put on an excellent show and I haven't heard anything otherwise other than not everybody being able to get on the base," he added.

Get our free mobile app

A long-standing tradition at CFD, the Thunderbirds were scheduled to headline last year's air show but had to pull out after a few of their team members tested positive for COVID-19.

"Last year we didn't have CFD, but we brought the F-22 and the F-35," said Rico."(This year) everything went off without a hitch and I couldn't be happier."

Rico says even though this year's air show "turned out well," the base is "going to continue to make it better."

"We're still learning from a base perspective because we haven't done it out here forever," he said. "We'll work on people getting on base, we just got to get them out there a little earlier and it's kind of hard with the pancake breakfast and everything else."