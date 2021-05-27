Cheyenne Family YMCA to Host ‘Safe Kids Day’ on June 5th

We are certainly on the brink of the summer months as we are just about to enter into Memorial Day Weekend. This also means that it is the time of the year when schools are out for the year and there are new summer programs and events that will gain their interest. On Saturday, June 5th, the Cheyenne Family YMCA has a huge event to kickoff the summer months as they host Safe Kids Day.

The Cheyenne Family YMCA will join the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, along with several other health and safety groups throughout the local Cheyenne community for the 23rd annual Safe Kids Day. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 5th.

The event will include more than 20 exhibits that will address children's health and safety. There will also be interactive booths that will hone in on services and activities for the families. Safe Kids Laramie County Coordinator, Victoria Ingerle, expressed the importance of educating both the children and families attending the event regarding children's health and safety as she spoke with The Cheyenne Post:

Unintentional injuries are the number one killer of kids in the United States...Around the world, more than a million children die each year from preventable injuries. Millions more are injured in ways that can affect them for a lifetime. But these injuries don’t have to happen. That’s what Safe Kids Day is all about.

It is requested that adults and children over two years of age wear face masks in the occurrence that social distancing six feet apart cannot be maintained. To learn more about the event, check out the Safe Kids-Laramie County Facebook page. The Cheyenne Family YMCA is located at 1426 E. Lincolnway in Cheyenne.