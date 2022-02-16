Cheyenne Fire Rescue Continues to See Decreased Call Volume
Cheyenne Fire Rescue saw a 10% decrease in calls for service in 2021 compared to 2020, according to an annual report released Wednesday.
Firefighters went out on 10,263 calls last year, compared to 11,427 in 2020, and 11,672 in 2019.
The biggest decrease in calls came from a drop in emergency medical service calls, not all that surprising given the fact that EMS calls were up 32% in 2020.
What was surprising, however, was that hazardous calls more than doubled, and service calls increased by a whopping 1,527%.
The full report can be found below:
