City of Laramie 9/11 Service
The Laramie Fire Department will be leading the 9/11 ceremony in the City of Laramie, marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic event which rocked the nation.
The focus of our commemoration will be a flag ceremony presented by the Laramie Fire Department Honor Guard. The ceremony will observe a posting of a firefighter’s helmet and a police officer’s helmet, to acknowledging the deaths of individuals that perished that day as a result of the World Trade Center towers being struck and collapsing and the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.
The program will commence at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 11 at 4th and Ivinson; near fire station #1
The annual Stair Climb will be taking place at the University of Wyoming's War Memorial Stadium. It is asked that those attending enter that venue on the North-East side of the stadium.
