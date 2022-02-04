Cheyenne Firefighters Extinguish West 19th Street Fire

No serious injuries are being reported from a Thursday afternoon house fire on West 19th Street in Cheyenne.

That's according to a news release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue. According to the release, firefighters were called out to a residential fire in the 1000 block of West 19th Street at 12:45 pm and arrived on the scene at 12:48 pm.

When they got there, firefighters found smoke coming from the vents on the roof at the home. Once they got inside, firefighters found that the fire was isolated to an area in the attic.

They had to cut a hole in the ceiling to reach the fire, and the home was damaged by the fire as well as water and extinguishment activities. The people inside the home got out safely.

According to the release:

Cause of the fire was due to an electric overload with combustibles nearby. Smoke alarms were located but did not activate. CFR reminds residents to routinely test smoke alarms, change batteries if needed, and purchase adequate fire insurance.

American Medical Response (AMR) and the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) assisted CFR on scene.