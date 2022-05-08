Cheyenne Firefighters Battle Friday Night House Fire

Working smoke alarms may have helped limit the damage from a Cheyenne house fire on Friday night, according to a release from Cheyenne Fire Rescue.

According to the release, firefighters were called out to a blaze in the 100 block of Rio Verde at 8 p.m. on Friday, arriving on the scene around 8:04 p.m. When they got there they found smoke coming from both the front and rear of the structure.

The homeowner told them smoke was coming from an upstairs bathroom fan. Crews found that the fan was on fire and put it out. The house was then ventilated and the circuit breaker was shut off, allowing residents to return inside.

According to the release, working smoke alarms alerted the residents of the home to the fire, allowing firefighters to put out the blaze more quickly

The fire was under control by 8:11 and crews were able to leave the scene at 8:59 p.m.

Revealing Memes That Accurately Describe Spring Time in Wyoming Living in Wyoming, we've become accustomed to the bio-polar nature of springtime. It's not like the midwest, spring here has a personality of its own. These memes are a dedication to what we've learned living in the Cowboy State.