Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO ‘Optimistic’ For 2021 Event

Don’t rule out ‘The Daddy of The Em All’ from happening once again this summer.

In the recently released 2020 Cheyenne Frontier Days report, CEO Tom Hirsig kept open the possibility of the event returning this summer after the pandemic canceled the event that had run for 123 consecutive summers in 2020.

“We are optimistic for 2021, this will be a year it takes the whole community to get on board to make Cheyenne Frontier Days happen," Hirsig wrote in the report.

"We have challenges but our Organization and our community have a cowboy spirit that will never be defeated. We are looking forward to a great 125th Celebration honoring the legendary Chris LeDoux.”

With more and more people getting vaccinated, could 2021 Cheyenne Frontier Days be light at the end of the tunnel? While there may be new or different protocols for safety, the event could be something for Northern Colorado country fans to look forward to once again.

The Cheyenne Frontier Days website currently lists music headliners of Thomas Rhett on July 24, Eric Church with Ashley McBryde on July 29 and Blake Shelton on July 31.

On the rodeo side of the event, Professional Bull Riding's Last Cowboy Standing event is currently scheduled for July 26-27

"Cancelling Cheyenne Frontier Days even in hindsight, was the right thing to do," Hirsig said.

"There comes a point, despite having so much pride in our event, that our ego must be put aside in consideration of the health and well-being of everyone involved. This is a decision I hope and pray we will never have to make again."